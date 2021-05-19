How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The Beverly Hills ladies are back for more drama and you won’t want to miss it! Season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” premieres on Wednesday, May 19. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 11 Premiere

When: Wednesday, May 19 at 8 PM

TV: Bravo

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Another jaw-dropping season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is here! This season features Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. Plus, a new housewife joins the group this season. The ladies will get to meet Crystal Kung Minkoff, the first Asian housewife.

There’s no doubt that much of this season will focus on Erika’s divorce from Tom Girardi. The former couple has been under fire for allegedly using their breakup for their financial gain. Season 11 will also feature some of Kyle’s family issues. Her sister Kim has since left the show, and Kathy Hilton, another newbie, has taken the place as a friend of the housewives. Plus, Lisa’s daughter Amelia Hamlin reveals that she’s been getting to know Scott Disick, who’s much older than her, so that’s sure to lead to some interesting discussions between the mom and daughter.

Ahead of the premiere, the women’s taglines were released and give fans a glimpse at what’s to come.

Kyle: “This town is a game of chess, but no one’s taking this queen down.”

Erika: “The strongest substance on earth isn’t diamonds. It’s me.”

Lisa: “My lips are legendary… and they will never gloss over the truth.”

Dorit: “Dress like there’s no tomorrow. And then tomorrow, do it again!”

Garcelle: “If you want a starring role in my life, you better drop the act.”

Sutton: “Anyone who doubts my exquisite manners can kiss my exquisite derriére.”

Crystal: “Hollywood is full of pretenders, and I slay them all!”

How to Stream “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 11 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" live on Bravo using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

