How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 12 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” premieres on Bravo on Tuesday, February 1 at 9 PM ET. The new season will feature Melissa facing off against Jennifer, Jackie and Jennifer forming a new friendship, and Teresa showing off her new boyfriend. RHONJ fans can also enjoy a classic glass-throwing incident that only these ladies can pull off. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Stream ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 12 Premiere

When: Tuesday, February 1 at 9 PM ET

TV: Bravo

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

About ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

“The Real Housewives Of New Jersey” (RHONJ) first premiered in 2009 and has since become a very popular American reality TV series. The fourth installment of The Real Housewives franchise, RHONJ is known for its drama and gossip.

The eleventh season ran for 3 months in 2021 from February 17 to May 26. The finale ended with Melissa and Joe leaving in anger, implying that their marriage may be over soon. In season 12, the summer is anything but fun as new intense drama ensues, reaching an all-time high as the cast faces off over loyalty, love, life, and just about everything in between.

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, and Dolores Catania experience their own ups and downs with families as well as romantic relationships. There is also a new friend Traci Johnson (wife of former NFL player Tiki Barber) who will join them.

You can stream the season premiere of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ with a Live TV streaming service, or by tuning in to your local cable provider. Providers that carry Bravo are Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku. You can stream it with fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.