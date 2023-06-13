How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ The Reunion, Part 3 Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Reunion” is so big, Bravo had to split it into pieces! “TRHONJ: Season 13 Reunion, Part 3” is coming to Bravo at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 13. Melissa, Teresa and the rest of the cast is back to talk about the triumphs and controversies of Season 13, and perhaps to generate some new ones! Fans can tune in live to watch the reunion special, or check on Peacock on June 14 for a special, uncensored version. You can watch Bravo with a subscription to Sling TV . You can watch with a subscription to Peacock . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' The Reunion, Part 3

After a tumultuous year that tested loyalties and reignited feuds, the ladies of the Garden State are learning that when it comes to planting seeds, you reap what you sow. Marriage, friendships and families have been pushed to the limit, and now the real housewives of New Jersey are returning to TV to show viewers what really happened behind-the-scenes.

Part 3 of the Season 13 Reunion will see Teresa and Melissa get into it regarding Melissa’s brother Joe. Joe and Teresa are married, but after Teresa’s release from prison, she didn’t get the level of attention she felt she deserved from Joe. When Melissa jumps to her brother’s defense, the sparks will fly! You can check out the episode as soon as it airs on Bravo, or wait until Thursday, June 14 to stream it in all its uncensored glory on Peacock.

