Bravo Peacock The Real Housewives of New York City

How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The highly dramatic “Real Housewives” franchise is back! This time, Bravo is taking viewers back to New York City. With a huge casting shakeup, six new ladies are joining “The Real Housewives of New York City,” which is sure to provide plenty of entertainment. The exciting and intense new season begins this weekend, and you won’t want to miss a single second of the action. Tune in to the premiere, which kicks off on Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can watch Bravo with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season Premiere

About 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season Premiere

With an entirely new cast, “The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 14 will certainly be an interesting one. Fans can expect drama like never before as the Housewives get acquainted and navigate their differences. This season’s cast features six fresh faces, including Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

While they are living their lives, dating, working, socializing, and more in The Big Apple, they are also working through this adjustment period as friends. Due to the changes to the cast, this season will highlight many new beginnings, including everything from feuds to friendships. From parenthood and marriage to entrepreneurship and different career paths, these six women are pulled in all different directions, and fans get a front-row seat to all of the action from home.

Since announcing the new season, Bravo has given fans a sample of what’s ahead. Based on the previews, there are ups and downs, from blossoming friendships to all-out brawls. Viewers will have to see how things shake out between these six women by the time “The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 14 wraps up.

What is the 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season Premiere episode schedule?

New episodes air Sundays on Bravo. In addition, you can stream the episodes on-demand the next day on Peacock.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season Premiere?

You can watch Bravo on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season Premiere Trailer

