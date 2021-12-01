How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 16 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Some of your favorite Housewives are returning to Bravo this week! Get ready for drama, tension, tears, and much more when “The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 16 kicks off on Wednesday, December 1 at 9/8c. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

This season will look quite different from the last one. There have been several casting shakeups. Kelly Dodd, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke have all been let go from the show, which comes as a surprise. The cast now includes Shannon Storms Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Heather Dubrow. Dubrow left the series in 2017 but is finally making her return. Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener are new to the crew this season.

With new faces joining the group this season, viewers will get to watch the women get to know each other and form friendships with the newcomers. Of course, every season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” comes with new conflicts. Bravo teases that this season “may prove to be the show’s most dramatic to date.” This is one season you won’t want to miss, so be sure to tune in on Wednesday for the premiere.

The Real Housewives of Orange County March 21, 2006 A view into the lives of several women and their families who live in one of the wealthiest communities in the country with the viewer taken “inside the gates” to show their lives aren’t always perfect.

