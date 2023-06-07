How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17 Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17 Premiere

For the first time in two years, Tamra Judge is back with the Orange County crew. This season, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson are all back for more drama. Tamra’s friend, Jennifer Pedranti, makes her “RHOC” debut and fits right in with the rest of the gang. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans will recognize another new friend, Taylor Armstrong, as she switches cities within the franchise. Tears, drama, and uncomfortable confrontations are inevitable in “RHOC” Season 17. Who knows what else this wild crew has in store?

In this season of “RHOC,” Tamra’s first order of business is to work on her relationships with her co-stars. She’s also entering a new phase in her life after closing her gym, which was open for 10 years. Shannon is trying to figure out where she stands with Tamra and is navigating a romantic relationship with John Janssen. Ready for a fresh start after her twins leave for college, Heather is stuck choosing between acting and a new business. Things are looking up as Gina teams up with Travis in the real estate space, but she faces the demons from her past and hits roadblocks in her friendships. Emily is enjoying her life as a stay-at-home mom and finds herself unexpectedly close with one of her co-stars.

