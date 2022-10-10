 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Bravo The Real Housewives of Potomac

How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

“Real Housewives” fans will be thrilled to know that “The Real Housewives of Potomac” is back for a dramatic seventh season. The cameras are back in Potomac, Maryland to catch up with the ladies. This season, the tea is hot and you don’t want to miss all that’s about to go down. The first episode is supersized at 75 minutes long and premieres on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can watch “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 7 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 7 Premiere

New episodes will also be available to stream on-demand the following day on Peacock.

About ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 7 returns with many familiar faces. Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton are all a part of the action. This season features two friends, Charisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake. Peter Thomas of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” also makes an appearance.

This season’s preview teases bold accusations, catty fights, and glam wardrobe choices. There are relationship issues and major bombshells, too. It’s sure to be an action-packed season.

Throughout this season, viewers will get a peek into many bittersweet moments for Gizelle as her teenage kids continue to grow up. Wedding bells may be in the near future with Robyn and Juan engaged, while Ashley is adjusting to life after splitting from Michael. After Karen changes up her look, Ray raises some valid concerns and it seems that they don’t see eye to eye.

Candiace is continuing to pursue a music career, while Wendy continues adding more roles to her plate. Mia teases that she’s facing health issues again, but the rest of the ladies have a difficult time separating fact from fiction.

Can You Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ for Free on Peacock?

Peacock offers a free tier but you will need to sign up for a paid subscription to stream “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” Premium with ads costs $4.99 per month and premium without ads is $9.99 per month.

How to Stream ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Real Housewives of Potomac” on Bravo using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bravo--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Bravo + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Bravo + 31 Top Cable Channels

Check Out 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Preview:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.