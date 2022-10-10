How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, Mobile

“Real Housewives” fans will be thrilled to know that “The Real Housewives of Potomac” is back for a dramatic seventh season. The cameras are back in Potomac, Maryland to catch up with the ladies. This season, the tea is hot and you don’t want to miss all that’s about to go down. The first episode is supersized at 75 minutes long and premieres on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can watch “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 7 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 7 Premiere

When: Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bravo

Bravo Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New episodes will also be available to stream on-demand the following day on Peacock.

About ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 7 returns with many familiar faces. Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton are all a part of the action. This season features two friends, Charisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake. Peter Thomas of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” also makes an appearance.

This season’s preview teases bold accusations, catty fights, and glam wardrobe choices. There are relationship issues and major bombshells, too. It’s sure to be an action-packed season.

Throughout this season, viewers will get a peek into many bittersweet moments for Gizelle as her teenage kids continue to grow up. Wedding bells may be in the near future with Robyn and Juan engaged, while Ashley is adjusting to life after splitting from Michael. After Karen changes up her look, Ray raises some valid concerns and it seems that they don’t see eye to eye.

Candiace is continuing to pursue a music career, while Wendy continues adding more roles to her plate. Mia teases that she’s facing health issues again, but the rest of the ladies have a difficult time separating fact from fiction.

Can You Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ for Free on Peacock?

Peacock offers a free tier but you will need to sign up for a paid subscription to stream “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” Premium with ads costs $4.99 per month and premium without ads is $9.99 per month.

How to Stream ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Real Housewives of Potomac” on Bravo using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

