How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 Premiere

“Real Housewives” fans are in for a wild ride as the new season of the Salt Lake City spin-off kicks off on Tuesday. This season, viewers will witness the ladies dig up old conflicts while creating new drama with each other too. Bravo teases that it all leads to a huge betrayal.

Several of the housewives are facing relationship challenges that could cause their marriages to fall apart. The women also confront issues within their circle, questioning whether they can be friends with their fellow housewives or if their histories will interfere. Some truly aren’t afraid to stir the pot. Because these ladies are in Salt Lake City, some are connected to the Mormon church, while others are grappling with their faith. One housewife was even ex-communicated and shares her story with the crew.

As mentioned, Jen Shah is behind bars for seven years after being involved in a telemarketing scheme. This season’s housewives include:

Whitney Rose

Heather Gay

Lisa Barlow

Meredith Marks

Monica Garcia

Mary Cosby

Angie Katsanevas

Tune in to see how they juggle major drama and personal struggles while living their luxe lifestyles.

Can you watch ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 Premiere for free?

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 Premiere Schedule

New episodes premiere weekly on Tuesdays on Bravo.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 Premiere?

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 Premiere Trailer