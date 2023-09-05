 Skip to Content
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Bravo Peacock

How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” returns this week, and you can’t miss the chaotic fourth season. This season, the ladies are shaking things up and upping the drama once again. Jen Shah is currently serving a prison sentence, so expect some casting changes as well. The exciting new season kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. You can watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 4 and Bravo with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also watch with Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 Premiere

About ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 Premiere

“Real Housewives” fans are in for a wild ride as the new season of the Salt Lake City spin-off kicks off on Tuesday. This season, viewers will witness the ladies dig up old conflicts while creating new drama with each other too. Bravo teases that it all leads to a huge betrayal.

Several of the housewives are facing relationship challenges that could cause their marriages to fall apart. The women also confront issues within their circle, questioning whether they can be friends with their fellow housewives or if their histories will interfere. Some truly aren’t afraid to stir the pot. Because these ladies are in Salt Lake City, some are connected to the Mormon church, while others are grappling with their faith. One housewife was even ex-communicated and shares her story with the crew.

As mentioned, Jen Shah is behind bars for seven years after being involved in a telemarketing scheme. This season’s housewives include:

  • Whitney Rose
  • Heather Gay
  • Lisa Barlow
  • Meredith Marks
  • Monica Garcia
  • Mary Cosby
  • Angie Katsanevas

Tune in to see how they juggle major drama and personal struggles while living their luxe lifestyles.

Can you watch ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 Premiere for free?

DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 4 and Bravo on DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 Premiere with a free trial of Fubo.

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 Premiere Schedule

New episodes premiere weekly on Tuesdays on Bravo.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 Premiere?

You can watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 4 and Bravo on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 Premiere Trailer

  • The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 4

    September 5, 2023

    Fueled by multi-million-dollar businesses and brands, a hidden social circle of successful women have created their own paradise in the majestic mountains of Utah.

  • Bravo

    Bravo is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.

