How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
This season, the ladies are shaking things up and upping the drama once again. Jen Shah is currently serving a prison sentence, so expect some casting changes as well. The exciting new season kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 9 p.m.
About ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 Premiere
“Real Housewives” fans are in for a wild ride as the new season of the Salt Lake City spin-off kicks off on Tuesday. This season, viewers will witness the ladies dig up old conflicts while creating new drama with each other too. Bravo teases that it all leads to a huge betrayal.
Several of the housewives are facing relationship challenges that could cause their marriages to fall apart. The women also confront issues within their circle, questioning whether they can be friends with their fellow housewives or if their histories will interfere. Some truly aren’t afraid to stir the pot. Because these ladies are in Salt Lake City, some are connected to the Mormon church, while others are grappling with their faith. One housewife was even ex-communicated and shares her story with the crew.
As mentioned, Jen Shah is behind bars for seven years after being involved in a telemarketing scheme. This season’s housewives include:
- Whitney Rose
- Heather Gay
- Lisa Barlow
- Meredith Marks
- Monica Garcia
- Mary Cosby
- Angie Katsanevas
Tune in to see how they juggle major drama and personal struggles while living their luxe lifestyles.
‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 Premiere Schedule
New episodes premiere weekly on Tuesdays on Bravo.
‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 Premiere Trailer
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 4September 5, 2023
Fueled by multi-million-dollar businesses and brands, a hidden social circle of successful women have created their own paradise in the majestic mountains of Utah.
