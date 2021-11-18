 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Peacock

How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

Bravo fans, get ready for a special girls’ vacation featuring your favorites from the “Real Housewives” franchise. The women from coast to coast are coming together in “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” To watch the special spin-off, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock Premium ($4.99).

How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Online

About ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

For the first time in “Real Housewives” history, the ladies are headed to Turks and Caicos for an all-girl getaway. Watch Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Melissa Gorga, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer relax on this amazing trip together. Of course, it won’t all be smooth sailing. There’s plenty of drama guaranteed.

Though the Bravo spin-off wasn’t supposed to premiere until Friday, November 19, it debuted early. The first three episodes are now available to stream on Peacock. The streaming service will allow you to watch the first episode for free, but to watch all of them, you will need a subscription to Peacock Premium ($4.99).

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

November 15, 2021

It follows several women from The Real Housewives franchise as they go on vacation together.

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month).

Can You Stream ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ For Free?

There is not a free trial of Peacock Premium, but Xfinity and Cox customers can get Peacock Premium with ads for free. The ad-free tier costs just $4.99 per month for Xfinity and Cox customers.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.