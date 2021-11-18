How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Bravo fans, get ready for a special girls’ vacation featuring your favorites from the “Real Housewives” franchise. The women from coast to coast are coming together in “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” To watch the special spin-off, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock Premium ($4.99).

How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Online

When: November 18th

Where: Peacock Premium

Stream: Watch with Peacock Premium

About ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

For the first time in “Real Housewives” history, the ladies are headed to Turks and Caicos for an all-girl getaway. Watch Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Melissa Gorga, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer relax on this amazing trip together. Of course, it won’t all be smooth sailing. There’s plenty of drama guaranteed.

Though the Bravo spin-off wasn’t supposed to premiere until Friday, November 19, it debuted early. The first three episodes are now available to stream on Peacock. The streaming service will allow you to watch the first episode for free, but to watch all of them, you will need a subscription to Peacock Premium ($4.99).

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month).

Can You Stream ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ For Free?

There is not a free trial of Peacock Premium, but Xfinity and Cox customers can get Peacock Premium with ads for free. The ad-free tier costs just $4.99 per month for Xfinity and Cox customers.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV