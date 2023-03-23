How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Thailand Season 3 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

A new season of “ The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip ” is officially here on Peacock , and this time, the ladies are headed to Thailand! As they jet-set across the globe, they try new foods, enjoy fresh experiences, and much more. Friendships flourish, while others begin to fall apart. It’s sure to be an intense season and the adventure of a lifetime. The first three episodes drop on Thursday, March 23, so it’s time to get ready to catch up with your favorite “Real Housewives.” You can watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand with a subscription to Peacock .

About ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Thailand Season 3 Premiere

It’s time for a girls’ getaway with the “Real Housewives!” Once they’ve landed in Thailand, the ladies have a chance to soak up all the country has to offer. As they explore unique spots and try different foods, they also bond with one another and get to know each other better. There are plenty of laughs and tears along the way.

It’s not all fun on this girls’ trip, however. From the trailer, it looks like fans will soon get an explanation of all of the tension shown in the recent “Real Housewives” series. Things heat up as the women question each other’s actions and throw accusations at one another. Will their friendships survive after being put through the wringer? Tune in to see what goes down.

This season’s housewives include:

Gizelle Bryant (“RHOP”)

Candiace Dillard Bassett (“RHOP”)

Heather Gay (“RHOSLC”)

Leah McSweeney (“RHONY”) Alexia Nepola (“RHOM”)

Marysol Patton (“RHOM”)

Whitney Rose (“RHOSLC”)

Porsha Williams (“RHOA”)

Can you watch ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Thailand Season 3 Premiere for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Thailand Season 3 Premiere Schedule

After the first three episodes premiere on Thursday, March 23, one new episode will drop each Thursday for the remainder of the season.

Can you watch ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Thailand Season 3 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Thailand Season 3 Premiere?

You can watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

The first two seasons are available to stream on-demand on Peacock. In Season 1, the crew vacationed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, and then they stayed at Dorinda Medley’s manor located in Great Barrington, Massachusetts during Season 2.

‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Thailand Season 3 Premiere Trailer