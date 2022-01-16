 Skip to Content
Oxygen

How to Watch ‘The Real Murders of Atlanta’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

In the upcoming Oxygen series, “The Real Murders of Atlanta” shows another side of the New South. With deadly battles for status and affluence, there are those who are willing to kill for the good life and those willing to kill to keep it. You can stream the series premiere for free on Sunday, January 16 at 8 PM ET with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘The Real Murders of Atlanta’ Series Premiere

About ‘The Real Murders of Atlanta’

The new show portrays unbelievable cases of homicide, told by the investigators, witnesses, reporters and loved ones who have direct connections to them. Each hour-long story brings Atlanta into a new light. It showcases the boundaries between gentrified Southern dynasties, hip hop hustlers, and the rich, plus the city’s work ethic and deadly depravity.

The ten-episode season begins with an episode called “Blunt Instrument” which shows a tech mogul found bludgeoned to death in his fancy-looking bedroom. Eventually, after detectives compile a long list of potential suspects, police focus on a scorned, stubborn lover.

How to Stream ‘The Real Murders of Atlanta’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Real Murders of Atlanta” on Oxygen using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Oxygen≥ $94.99--^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Oxygen + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Lifestyle Extra
Includes: Oxygen

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $94.99
Includes: Oxygen + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Oxygen + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Oxygen + 32 Top Cable Channels

