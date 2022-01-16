How to Watch ‘The Real Murders of Atlanta’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

In the upcoming Oxygen series, “The Real Murders of Atlanta” shows another side of the New South. With deadly battles for status and affluence, there are those who are willing to kill for the good life and those willing to kill to keep it. You can stream the series premiere for free on Sunday, January 16 at 8 PM ET with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘The Real Murders of Atlanta’ Series Premiere

When: Sunday, January 16 at 8 PM ET

TV: Oxygen

About ‘The Real Murders of Atlanta’

The new show portrays unbelievable cases of homicide, told by the investigators, witnesses, reporters and loved ones who have direct connections to them. Each hour-long story brings Atlanta into a new light. It showcases the boundaries between gentrified Southern dynasties, hip hop hustlers, and the rich, plus the city’s work ethic and deadly depravity.

The ten-episode season begins with an episode called “Blunt Instrument” which shows a tech mogul found bludgeoned to death in his fancy-looking bedroom. Eventually, after detectives compile a long list of potential suspects, police focus on a scorned, stubborn lover.

