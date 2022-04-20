How to Watch ‘The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
The latest edition of “The Real World Homecoming” is heading to Paramount+ this week. Don’t miss “The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” to catch up with the cast of “The Real World: New Orleans,” which was released in 2000. You can watch the premiere on Wednesday, April 20 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
How to Watch ‘The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans’ Premiere
- When: Wednesday, April 20
- Where: Paramount+
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
About ‘The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans’
“The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” features a reunion with David “Tokyo” Broom, Melissa Beck, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer, and Kelley Wolf. Once again, the roommates are moving back in together and have an opportunity to be real and honest with one another. There are many nostalgic, dramatic moments ahead in the newest “The Real World” reunion.
If you would like to watch or re-watch the original 23 episodes of “The Real World: New Orleans,” you can stream them on Paramount+ as well.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans’ on Paramount+?
Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
-
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.30-Day Trial