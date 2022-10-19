How to Watch ‘The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Everyone knows the story of Rosa Parks, don’t they? She was just a quiet woman who had been pushed too far by the racial injustices of her time, right? A new documentary premiering Wednesday, Oct. 19 on Peacock will show that the story of the civil rights icon is far deeper and richer than is traditionally taught. See the entire story unfold in “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks” with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks’

When: Wednesday, Oct. 19

Wednesday, Oct. 19 TV: Peacock

Peacock Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About ‘The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks’

Rosa Parks is known as one of the mothers of the Civil Rights movement, inspiring countless others after she famously refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Ala. bus to a white man. But this documentary, based on the best-selling biography by Jeanne Theoharis, will offer an expansive look into the life of Parks, who was much more than a quiet housewife who had been pushed too far.

The film uses footage of Parks herself, as well as accounts from friends and family members to dispel the myths surrounding her. The documentary will highlight Parks’ decades-worth of extensive organizing, strategizing, and activism in the pursuit of Black liberation. The movie is fiercely dedicated to correcting the historical narrative that Parks was a less-important figure in the Civil Rights movement than some of the other notable names of the time. It celebrates her accomplishments instead of minimizing them, and takes a closer look into her radical politics, which are often overlooked.

