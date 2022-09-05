How to Watch The ‘Recipes for Love And Murder’ Premiere Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Recipes for Love And Murder” is coming to Acorn TV. Fans of author Sally Andrews, this is a can’t-miss premiere for you. The show is an adaptation of the “Tannie Maria Mystery” series about a newspaper columnist-turned-investigator in a small South African town. Maria may think she’s in for some harmless fun when she starts trying to solve local crimes, but she soon finds out it’s a lot more trouble than she bargained for. The first episode premieres Monday, Sept. 5, and you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Acorn TV.

How to Watch The Series Premiere of ‘Recipes For Love And Murder’

About ‘Recipes For Love And Murder’

When the local newspaper discontinues her recipe column, Maria (Maria Doyle Kennedy) decides to take on the role of advice columnist. Events take an unexpected turn when a local citizen who writes to Maria about her abusive husband is found dead. Maria’s worlds collide as she begins working through her own mysterious past trying to solve the case. Maria joins forces with a local, risk-taking, rookie journalist, and sometimes rival, Jessie September (newcomer Kylie Fisher), to investigate the murder and catch the killer — before the local police find more victims.

Mixed in with the mystery and mayhem, Maria comforts her readers with a blend of informed advice and soothing comfort food recipes. The first season will offer 10 total episodes, debuting two new episodes every Monday until Oct. 3.

The series also stars Tony Kgoroge as Chief Detective Khaya Meyer, Elton Landrew as Constable Piet, Arno Greeff as Warrant Officer Regardt Snyman, Jennifer Steyn as newspaper editor Hattie Wilson, and Lee Duru as Grace.

Can You Stream ‘Recipes For Love And Murder’ For Free?

If you have not already signed up for Acorn TV, you sure can. Acorn TV offers a free seven-day trial of its streaming platform, after which a monthly subscription is $6.99.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Recipes For Love and Murder’ on Acorn TV?

Acorn TV is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

