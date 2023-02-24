How to Watch ‘The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy’ Series Premiere

In the trailer for “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy,” he admits that he’s not one who typically travels or explores new destinations. However, he realizes it’s time for him to see more of the world, so he embarks on this spectacular adventure. Fortunately, viewers get to tag along from home. While on this trip of a lifetime, Levy must face his fears to fully embrace what each location and attraction has to offer.

Some of the excursions he takes part in include ice floating, sound baths, sailing, staying in a train hotel, and more. As he ventures outside of his comfort zone, he meets new friends, samples delicious food, and tours iconic places. The new travel series features a total of eight episodes.

Throughout the duration of the series, Levy visits the following spots:

The Maldives

Finland

Utah

Lisbon Tokyo

Costa Rica

Venice

South Africa

Can you watch ‘The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy’ Series Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy: Season 1 on Apple TV+.

Can you watch ‘The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy’ Series Premiere?

You can watch The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy: Season 1 on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy’ Series Premiere Trailer