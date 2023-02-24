How to Watch ‘The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
In a new Apple TV+ original series hosted and executive produced by Eugene Levy, the actor is stepping far outside of his comfort zone to head on an incredible journey. “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy” follows the “Schitt's Creek” star as he travels all over the globe, taking in all that’s really out there. He admits that this isn’t the life he typically lives. Tune in to see the stunning sights and find out how Levy fares along the way. The series premieres on Friday, Feb. 24 on Apple TV+. You can watch The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.
About ‘The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy’ Series Premiere
In the trailer for “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy,” he admits that he’s not one who typically travels or explores new destinations. However, he realizes it’s time for him to see more of the world, so he embarks on this spectacular adventure. Fortunately, viewers get to tag along from home. While on this trip of a lifetime, Levy must face his fears to fully embrace what each location and attraction has to offer.
Some of the excursions he takes part in include ice floating, sound baths, sailing, staying in a train hotel, and more. As he ventures outside of his comfort zone, he meets new friends, samples delicious food, and tours iconic places. The new travel series features a total of eight episodes.
Throughout the duration of the series, Levy visits the following spots:
- The Maldives
- Finland
- Utah
- Lisbon
- Tokyo
- Costa Rica
- Venice
- South Africa
Can you watch ‘The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy’ Series Premiere for free?
Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy: Season 1 on Apple TV+.
Can you watch ‘The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy’ Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy’ Series Premiere?
You can watch The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy: Season 1 on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy’ Series Premiere Trailer
-
The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy: Season 1February 24, 2023
In Season 1, Levy visits some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the United States, exploring remarkable hotels and the places and cultures surrounding them.
-
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “Severance.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights and MLS Season Pass.
They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.
If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.