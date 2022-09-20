How to Watch ‘The Resident’ Season 6 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

FOX’s hit medical show “The Resident” returns for its sixth season this week, and the show is ramping up the drama for its return to the air. The season will pick up following a short time jump since the end of Season 5, which ended in tragedy, as the team focuses on saving the life of one of their own. The show returns on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch “The Resident” Season 6 Premiere

When : Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET

: Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET TV: FOX

About “The Resident,” Season 6 Premiere

“The Resident” is a medical drama that has been airing on FOX since 2018 and takes place at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. At the center of the doctors’ personal and professional lives is the titular resident Dr. Conrad Hawkins (played by Matt Czuchry). In the sixth season, Hawkins will be trying to repair his life after the shocking death of his wife leaves him a single father of daughter Gigi.

Based on the book “Unaccountable” by Marty Makary, alongside Czuchry, “The Resident” stars Manish Dayal, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, and Jessica Lucas.

How to Stream “The Resident” Season 6 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Resident” Season 6 premiere using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

