How to Watch ‘The Resort’ Season Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
On Peacock’s original series “The Resort,” a couple that goes to a resort for their anniversary before stumbling into a mystery. The show, which stars William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti is set to wrap up its first season this week, the finale of the dark comedy airs on Thursday, Sept. 1. You can stream it with a Subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch “The Resort” Season Finale
- When: Thursday, Sept. 1
- TV: Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About “The Resort”
Created by Andy Siara and executive produced by Sam Esmail, the series is stars a pair of sitcom veterans, “The Good Place” star Harper and “How I Met Your Mother” veteran Milioti. The series follows the couple arriving at a Mexican resort for their anniversary and stumbling into a decades-old mystery.
The Resort
An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when a couple finds themselves embroiled in one of Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries.
The mystery not only puts the couple’s lives in danger, it also forces them to examine how their relationship has become a secondary part of their lives. supporting cast includes Skyler Gisondo, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Debby Ryan, Nina Bloomgarden, and Nick Offerman. There’s no word yet on whether “The Resort” will be returning for a second season.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream “The Resort” finale on Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
