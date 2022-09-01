 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Peacock

How to Watch ‘The Resort’ Season Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

On Peacock’s original series “The Resort,” a couple that goes to a resort for their anniversary before stumbling into a mystery. The show, which stars William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti is set to wrap up its first season this week, the finale of the dark comedy airs on Thursday, Sept. 1. You can stream it with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch “The Resort” Season Finale

About “The Resort”

Created by Andy Siara and executive produced by Sam Esmail, the series is stars a pair of sitcom veterans, “The Good Place” star Harper and “How I Met Your Mother” veteran Milioti. The series follows the couple arriving at a Mexican resort for their anniversary and stumbling into a decades-old mystery.

The Resort

July 28, 2022

An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when a couple finds themselves embroiled in one of Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries.

The mystery not only puts the couple’s lives in danger, it also forces them to examine how their relationship has become a secondary part of their lives. supporting cast includes Skyler Gisondo, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Debby Ryan, Nina Bloomgarden, and Nick Offerman. There’s no word yet on whether “The Resort” will be returning for a second season.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “The Resort” finale on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    peacocktv.com

    Peacock

    Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 70,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.”

    It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

    Peacock also now includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.”

    The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”

    You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania.

    The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

    Sign Up
    $4.99+ / month
    peacocktv.com

    For a Limited Time, Get Peacock Premium for just $1.99/month, or an entire year for JUST $19.99.

"The Resort" official trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.