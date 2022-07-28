How to Watch ‘The Resort’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
The latest original series from Peacock is “The Resort,” a comedy-thriller series starring William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti. The two play a married couple away on a 10-anniversary trip when they stumble into a mystery and some crazy characters along the way. The series debuts with its first three episodes on Thursday, July 28 and you can stream it with a Subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch “The Resort” Series Premiere
- When: Thursday, July 28
- TV: Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About “The Resort”
The series, created by Andy Siara and executive produced by Sam Esmail, stars sitcom veterans William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti as a couple who head to a Mexican resort to mark their 10th anniversary. However, their marriage is put to the test as they stumble onto one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries.
The Resort
An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when a couple finds themselves embroiled in one of Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries.
This multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time also features Skyler Gisondo, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Debby Ryan, Nina Bloomgarden, and Nick Offerman.
The first three episodes of the eight-episode season debut on July 28. New episodes will air weekly on Thursdays for the following five weeks.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream “The Resort” on Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including Bel-Air, Girls5Eva, Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), and Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin).
Peacock also now includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like Below Deck: Down Under.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.