How to Watch ‘The Resort’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The latest original series from Peacock is “The Resort,” a comedy-thriller series starring William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti. The two play a married couple away on a 10-anniversary trip when they stumble into a mystery and some crazy characters along the way. The series debuts with its first three episodes on Thursday, July 28 and you can stream it with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch “The Resort” Series Premiere

About “The Resort”

The series, created by Andy Siara and executive produced by Sam Esmail, stars sitcom veterans William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti as a couple who head to a Mexican resort to mark their 10th anniversary. However, their marriage is put to the test as they stumble onto one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries.

This multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time also features Skyler Gisondo, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Debby Ryan, Nina Bloomgarden, and Nick Offerman.

The first three episodes of the eight-episode season debut on July 28. New episodes will air weekly on Thursdays for the following five weeks.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “The Resort” on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.