How to Watch ‘The Rig’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

If you were cut off from the outside world, what would you do? Could you trust the people around you in life-threatening situations? Those are just some of the dark questions explored by “The Rig,” the new thriller series coming to Prime Video on Friday, Jan. 6. When the crew of an oil rig is enveloped in a mysterious fog, a series of accidents and unnatural occurrences force them to come together in order to survive. You can watch The Rig with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video ..

About 'The Rig' Series Premiere

The Rig is a character-driven mystery thriller following the crew of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig as they fight for survival after a strange fog cuts off all communication with the shore, and leaves them stranded in the fierce waves of the North Sea. With their helicopter not coming and supplies limited, Offshore Installation Manager (OIM) and rig boss Magnus (Iain Glenn) tries to guide his already fractured crew through the evolving crisis.

Pictor Energy Company rep Rose (Emily Hampshire) is initially skeptical of the crew’s ominous theories about what’s going on outside, keen to get everyone back to work and keep the oil flowing. But as evidence mounts, her scientific curiosity pushes her to uncover the truth of the unnatural forces arrayed against them.

As loyalties are tested and alliances are made and broken, we learn more about the crew’s inner lives as they seek to understand both the force they are facing and their place in a rapidly changing world. The sins of the past weigh heavy here; and while most of the crew are desperate to return home, for others the way back is much less clear.

