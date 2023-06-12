How to Watch ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

When was the last time you went to church? The Gemstone family wants to know! “The Righteous Gemstones” returns to Max for its third season premiere on Sunday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET. Gemstone Ministries has always been under the watchful eye of Dr. Eli Gemstone, but now it’s Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin’s turn! What could possibly go wrong? You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

About ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Premiere

“The Righteous Gemstones” tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. Last season, the Gemstones got involved with Lyle Lissons, a fellow megachurch owner with an idea for a Bible-themed resort named Zion’s Landing. Things didn’t work out so well for the Lissons, but as usual the Gemstones found a way to fail upward into success.

In Season 3, when the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church from their father Eli, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price. “The Righteous Gemstones” stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, And Adam Devine.

‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Premiere Trailer