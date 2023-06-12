How to Watch ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
When was the last time you went to church? The Gemstone family wants to know! “The Righteous Gemstones” returns to Max for its third season premiere on Sunday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET. Gemstone Ministries has always been under the watchful eye of Dr. Eli Gemstone, but now it’s Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin’s turn! What could possibly go wrong? You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
About ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Premiere
“The Righteous Gemstones” tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. Last season, the Gemstones got involved with Lyle Lissons, a fellow megachurch owner with an idea for a Bible-themed resort named Zion’s Landing. Things didn’t work out so well for the Lissons, but as usual the Gemstones found a way to fail upward into success.
In Season 3, when the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church from their father Eli, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price. “The Righteous Gemstones” stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, And Adam Devine.
What devices can you use to stream ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Premiere?
You can watch Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
How to Get a Free Trial of Max
Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:
1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels
If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.
- Click here to activate the offer.
- Click “Get Started.”
- Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.
2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu
If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer.
- Click “Sign-Up Now.”
- Create Your Account.
- Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile.
- Click “Account.”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
- Add Max Free Trial.
‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Premiere Trailer
-
Max
Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. The service changed its name from “HBO Max” on May 23, 2023.
Max has three tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 an ad-free plan for $15.99, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $19.99.
All Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.7-Day Trial