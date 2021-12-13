How to Watch ‘The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The new investigative documentary “The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe” will feature unreported accounts from first-hand sources speaking for the first time about their experience with the corrupt multi-level marketing company. You can stream on Monday, December 13, with a subscription to discovery+.

The LuLaRoe clothing company known for its “buttery” soft print leggings will be exposed for its sinister intentions in the new BuzzFeed documentary. BuzzFeed News’ Stephanie McNeal, who published an in-depth investigation into LuLaRoe in February of last year, will be featured along with LuLaRoe’s past employees, retail consultants, warehouse workers, and designers who were all scammed and wish to share their stories.

“The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe” explores the strategies and psychological techniques used by multi-level marketers to harness power over a massive swarm of retailers across social media platforms. The film will also talk about present-day LuLaRoe and their most recent team building “incentive” trip to Cancun, Mexico called “LuLaRoe D.R.E.A.M 2021.” The first-ever retailer of the company will also be introduced and suggests business remains thriving.

