How to Watch the Rose Parade 2022 Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

To kick off 2022, the Rose Parade returns to Pasadena’s Colorado Boulevard! The 2021 parade was replaced with a scaled-down celebration due to COVID. Now, it’s officially back with all of its impressive floats and musical performances. The 133rd Rose Parade is set to air on ABC, NBC, KTLA, RFD TV, and Univision beginning at 11 a.m. ET on New Year’s Day. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the Rose Parade 2022

When: Saturday, Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. ET

TV: ABC, NBC, KTLA-5, RFD TV, and Univision

About the Rose Parade 2022

The 2022 theme for the Rose Parade is “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” You can enjoy elaborate floats from your favorite TV series, including “The Bachelor” and “The Masked Singer.” Many different companies and non-profit organizations also play a role in the parade. Look for floats from AIDS Health Foundation, AMC Theatres, China Airlines, City of Hope, Louisiana Office of Tourism, Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day, Reese’s, Trader Joe’s, and more. Equestrian teams and marching bands will also fill the streets of Pasadena.

Levar Burton is the grand marshall for the 2022 Rose Parade. On NBC, “This Is Us” stars Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson will host. The parade will begin with a performance from LeaAnn Rimes followed by a mid-parade show from Laine Hardy and the Hot 8 Brass Band. To wrap up the festivities, Jimmie Allen will take the stage.

After the Rose Parade, you can tune in to the 2022 Rose Bowl game, where the Utah Utes will face the Ohio State Buckeyes at 5 p.m. ET.

How to Stream the Rose Parade 2022 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

