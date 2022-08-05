How to Watch ‘The Sandman’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Netflix is ready to do battle in the realm of high fantasy, as it prepares to debut “The Sandman” on Friday, Aug. 5. The series — based on the iconic Neil Gaiman graphic novel of the same name — follows Dream, a powerful being who personifies the dreams of humans. Dream is captured by occultists, and after 105 years, frees himself only to find his powers gone, and getting them back won’t be easy. Fans of wizards and demons won’t want to miss this one, available only with a Subscription to Netflix.

How to Watch ‘The Sandman’ Premiere

When: Friday, Aug. 5

Friday, Aug. 5 TV: Netflix

Netflix Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Netflix.

About ‘The Sandman’

“The Sandman” began as a comic book series, first introduced by author Neil Gaiman in 1989. It offers a fascinating blend of horror and mythology, using anthropomorphized versions of concepts like Death and Despair as characters in its haunting narrative. Fans determined to spoil the series for themselves can pick up the graphic novels, though — as with all adaptations — there will certainly be differences from the source material.

The Sandman August 5, 2022 The story of Dream, who wakes from a captive slumber of 105 years and sets out to restore the kingdom of the Dreaming, which has fallen into chaos in his absence.

The series has seen several attempted adaptations before, but nothing has been successfully developed so far. The most recent attempt at a feature-length movie was scuttled in 2016 when Joseph Gordon-Levitt left the film.

That’s just fine by the creator, whose main focus has always been getting the adaptation right. In an interview with Tudum, Gaiman said, “For well over 30 years, my part in Sandman adaptations was just to try and stop bad ones from happening. And fortunately, I was always successful in this.”

Can You Stream ‘The Sandman’ For Free?

No, Netflix does not currently offer a free trial for new or existing subscribers. Netflix does offer three distinct pricing tiers, ranging from $9.99 per month to $19.99 depending on which services customers would like.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Sandman’ on Netflix?

Netflix is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

Sign Up netflix.com Netflix Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. … Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan. Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee. Sign Up $9.99+ / month netflix.com