How to Watch the ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season Finale Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile on May 22

Aubrey Meister

Another successful season of “Saturday Night Live” wraps up this weekend! Don’t miss the season 46 finale on NBC on Saturday, May 22. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season Finale

To wrap up this season of “SNL,” Anya Taylor-Joy will be hosting the show, while Lil Nas X performs. Taylor-Joy is a rising star whose acting career really took off with her role in “The Queen’s Gambit.” Lil Nas X is known for his country hip-hop hit “Old Town Road.” He’ll be releasing his debut album later this year.

In a clip from Lil Nas X and Taylor-Joy, featuring cast member Chris Redd, they promise that this will be the best episode yet. Viewers will have to tune in and see how it matches up against this season’s top-performing episodes. May 8’s episode, hosted by Elon Musk with Miley Cyrus performing, received a 4.7 household Live+Same Day rating. Comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle hosted earlier in the season, with the episodes receiving a 5.4 and 5.7, respectively.

In addition to a few amazing musical performances by Lil Nas X, the finale will include its typical run of skits with a focus on pop culture and politics. “SNL” should return to NBC for its 47th season in fall 2021.

How to Stream the “Saturday Night Live” Season Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Saturday Night Live” live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

'SNL' Finale Promo Featuring Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X

