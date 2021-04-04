How to Watch the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards April 4 Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

With election conflicts, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, riots on the Capitol building, and the inevitable scrambling for a vaccination, one aspect 2020 wasn’t lacking in was drama. But, as the saying goes, “the flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and most beautiful of all.” Such is the merit to the Screen Actors Guild Awards - it’s a chance for us to see what art has been wrought from the tension and tragedy of this past year. Tune in to TNT or TBS on April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT to celebrate the triumphs of this year’s acting talent, or watch sans cable with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

When: Sunday, April 4, 9 p.m. EST; 6 p.m. PT

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV

Initially scheduled to air March 14, this year’s SAG Awards were postponed to a new date since they conflicted with the Recording Academy’s schedule for the Grammy Awards. Shining the spotlight on acting achievements in both TV and film, the ceremony has been pre-recorded virtually (like the Critics’ Choice Awards and Golden Globes) and will run for an hour. A winner will be declared for all 13 categories, which include male and female counterparts for ‘Actor in a Leading Role,’ ‘Actor in a comedy series;’ ‘Ensemble in a Drama Series,’ ‘Ensemble in a Comedy Series,’ and other similar selections.

While there is no real red carpet this year, there will still be a pre-show, headed by “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Jason George, and joined by JoBeth Williams from “The Big Chill.”

The main event of the night will put “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Minari,” “One Night in Miami,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” in competition for ‘Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture,’ with the late Chadwick Boseman nominated twice - once for ‘Male Actor in a Leading Role (Levee in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), and again for his ‘Supporting Role’ in “Da 5 Bloods.”

On the ladies’ side, nominees include Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”), Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”), Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) and Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”).

Can you stream the Screen Actors Guild Awards for free?

Hulu offers a 7-day free trial, so if you snag it now you’ll be able to watch this years SAG Awards without spending a penny.

What time are the Screen Actors Guild Awards?

The ceremony airs April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The event will also re-air that same night on TNT at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT.

