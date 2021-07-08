 Skip to Content
How to Watch The 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Live for Free Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is back, after missing last year’s event due to the pandemic The Spelling Bee returns to ESPN2 for its 27th year on Thursday, July 8th. You can watch the nation’s best spellers battle it out by streaming it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Premiere

Kevin Negandhi, a co-anchor on the 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter, returns as host of the Scripps National Spelling Bee during the live finals in prime time.

This is the 27th consecutive Scripps National Spelling Bee ESPN has televised (there was no Spelling Bee in 2020). The finals will be held Thursday, July 8 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla. The 93rd Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee will feature spellers ranging in age from 9 to 15.

The 10 to 12 finalists who traveled to Orlando for the finals were determined by a series of virtual spelling rounds that were held in the lead-up to the July 8 finals.

In addition to the live event on ESPN2, the multiple choice Play Along channel returns on ESPNU for its seventh year for the finals, offering fans a one-in-four chance to pick the correct spelling of the given word, allowing fans to compete along with the spellers.

How to Stream the Scripps National Spelling Bee 2021 Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN2--
ESPNU≥ $84.99^
$8		-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPNU + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPNU + 31 Top Cable Channels

Scripps National Spelling Bee Preview

