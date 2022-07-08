How to Watch the Season 3 Finale of ‘The Boys’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The boys are back in town — and now with superpowers! The ultra-violent action series “The Boys” winds up its third season as alliances shatter and former friends become new foes. With heroes acting like self-obsessed villains, the rag-tag group of common soldiers must step up its game if the vigilantes plan to win against Earth’s mightiest. Join the fray for its fantastic conclusion on Friday, July 8 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘The Boys’ Season 3 Finale

About ‘The Boys’

In a world where superpowers are commonplace, true heroes are few and far between. While the public may recognize those with super abilities as heroes, in truth these paragons of honor and virtue are more corrupt than the villains they purport to apprehend. Marketed and monetized by Vought International, the only thing standing in the way of their chaos is a group of CIA-funded run-of-the-mill soldiers. Using subtle ingenuity and devious tactics, the team must try and take down Vought and “The Seven” a group of super-powered celebrity soldiers.

Season 3 finds the boys on the back foot yet again until Butcher (Karl Urban) and Huey (Jack Quaid) discover a drug that gives them powers of their own. As they attempt to level the playing field, they find Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Vought’s first “supe” and possibly the only one who can take on the vile superhero Homelander (Anthony Starr). But things never go as planned, and the season finale has Butcher and his team in a losing situation that even the good-hearted Starlight (Erin Moriarty) may not be able to get them out of.

“The Boys” is loosely based on the comic series of the same name created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, brought to Amazon Prime by Erik Kripke. Alongside Urban, Quaid, Ackles, Starr, and Moriarty, “The Boys” stars Laz Alonzo as Marvin T. Mother’s Milk is played by Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara plays as Kimiko Miyashiro.

Can You Stream the Season 3 Finale of ‘The Boys’ for Free?

New subscribers can stream ‘The Boys’ with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video. Current subscribers will have the finale available on Friday, July 8.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Boys’ on Amazon Prime Video?

Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV