How to Watch ‘Outlander’ Season 6 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Times are changing for Claire and Jamie, and their window to change the world is thinning. After the dry period since 2020, we’re finally getting some more “Outlander” with the arrival of a sixth season. The premiere debuts on Starz on Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET. For a limited time, you can get 3 Months of STARZ For only $5 a month.

How to Watch the ‘Outlander’ Season 6 Premiere

When: Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET TV: Starz

Starz Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of STARZ App

When WWII military nurse Claire Randall (Catriona Balfe) is transported back to the fledgling days before the American Revolution in the Starz hit series “Outlander,” she not only gets the chance to visit history; she gets to live it. Not only that, she marries a dashing highlander, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), and falls in love with him (in that order) and chooses to stay; and that’s just season one.

About ‘Outlander’

The previous seasons of “Outlander” have seen Jamie and Claire fight hard to retain their peaceful home at Fraser’s Ridge. They’ve endured hardship after hardship, from culture shock and political oppression to rape and execution. The Battle of Alamance pushed Jamie’s loyalties, but he now claims to be firmly invested in the birth of a new nation.

“If America doesn’t become America,” he asks in the trailer, “who knows what the world will look like?” The world wars would both play out very differently, for one. It’s not enough to keep the disdain from Jamie’s voice, however, as he reflects on the upcoming Boston Tea Party.

The COVID-19 pandemic created difficulties for the production and the sixth season of “Outlander” has unfortunately been cut down to eight episodes. Author of the original book series Diana Gabaldon is excited nonetheless.

“This is the first season where I have not had a single episode that I found less likable,” she claimed. “The season is extremely good throughout.”

The new season is based on her novel “A Breath of Snow and Ashes” and picks up right where Season 5 left off: The Frasers and the MacKenzies are trying to heal from the losses and traumas inflicted upon them.

See the premiere on Starz when it airs Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET, or watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of STARZ App.

How to Stream Outsider Season 6 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the Outlander season 6 premiere live on Starz using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options