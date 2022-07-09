 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Living with a Serial Killer’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Joshua Thiede

Sometimes the greatest danger lies under your own roof. “Living with a Serial Killer,” Oxygen’s hit docu-series, looks into the lives of loved ones unknowingly sharing their homes with evil. The new season of the chilling series returns on Saturday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET. You can experience all of the true-crime tales about murderers and those closest to them with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

What happens when you discover you’re living with a true monster? “Living with a Serial Killer” examines the repercussions loved ones have when they learn the truth about the criminal within their own home.

Interviews with family, friends, and those closest to such murders discuss how discovering hidden atrocities echo throughout their lives forever. Viewers will also follow investigators as they try to solve famous cases across the United States and the U.K. including Northern Carolina’s Bluebeard Killer, Houston’s Tourniquet Killer, and Ohio’s ladies-man-turned-murderer Shawn Grate.

The eight-installment second season begins on Saturday, July 9 at 9 p.m. with new episodes released on subsequent Saturdays. The schedule and titles are as follows:

  • Saturday, July 9: “Anthony Shore”
  • Saturday, July 16: “Stephen Griffiths”
  • Saturday, July 23: “Timothy Boczkowski”
  • Saturday, July 30: “Levi Bellfield”
  • Saturday, August 6: “Shawn Grate”
  • Saturday, August 13: Elizabeth Wettlaufer”
  • Saturday, August 20: “Edward Wayne Edwards”
  • Saturday, August 27: “Anthony Sowell”

How to Stream ‘Living with a Serial Killer’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Living with a Serial Killer” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

