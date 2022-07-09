How to Watch ‘Living with a Serial Killer’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Sometimes the greatest danger lies under your own roof. “Living with a Serial Killer,” Oxygen’s hit docu-series, looks into the lives of loved ones unknowingly sharing their homes with evil. The new season of the chilling series returns on Saturday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET. You can experience all of the true-crime tales about murderers and those closest to them with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 'Living with a Serial Killer'

When: Saturday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: Oxygen

About ‘Living with a Serial Killer’

What happens when you discover you’re living with a true monster? “Living with a Serial Killer” examines the repercussions loved ones have when they learn the truth about the criminal within their own home.

Interviews with family, friends, and those closest to such murders discuss how discovering hidden atrocities echo throughout their lives forever. Viewers will also follow investigators as they try to solve famous cases across the United States and the U.K. including Northern Carolina’s Bluebeard Killer, Houston’s Tourniquet Killer, and Ohio’s ladies-man-turned-murderer Shawn Grate.

The eight-installment second season begins on Saturday, July 9 at 9 p.m. with new episodes released on subsequent Saturdays. The schedule and titles are as follows:

Saturday, July 9: “Anthony Shore”

“Anthony Shore” Saturday, July 16: “Stephen Griffiths”

“Stephen Griffiths” Saturday, July 23: “Timothy Boczkowski”

“Timothy Boczkowski” Saturday, July 30: “Levi Bellfield”

“Levi Bellfield” Saturday, August 6: “Shawn Grate”

“Shawn Grate” Saturday, August 13: Elizabeth Wettlaufer”

Elizabeth Wettlaufer” Saturday, August 20: “Edward Wayne Edwards”

“Edward Wayne Edwards” Saturday, August 27: “Anthony Sowell”

