How to Watch the Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, September 13th, at 1:00 PM ET, the Seattle Seahawks face the Atlanta Falcons from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The game is airing exclusively on FOX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons

You can stream the game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

With a streaming service you can watch on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, iOS, Android, and Web.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$55$60$55$20$30$30$65
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $60
Includes: Fox + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $55
Includes: Fox + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30
Includes: Fox + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $65
Includes: Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $55
Includes: Fox + 23 Top Cable Channels

