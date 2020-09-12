How to Watch the Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Sunday, September 13th, at 1:00 PM ET, the Seattle Seahawks face the Atlanta Falcons from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The game is airing exclusively on FOX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons
- When: Sunday, September 13th @ 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream the game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
With a streaming service you can watch on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, iOS, Android, and Web.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$55
|$60
|$55
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$65
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•