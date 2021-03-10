How to Watch the 2021 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Live Online For Free

The SEC isn’t just for football — they’ve got some good basketball teams, too. Led by #6 Alabama and #8 Arkansas, the Southeastern Conference is out to prove this isn’t Kentucky’s free trip to March Madness anymore. Can Alabama cement itself as the dominant sports force in the conference and take home the gold? Or will one of the other hungry SEC teams knock off the top dogs?

When: Starts Wednesday, March 10 at 7pm ET

TV: SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2

Stream: You can stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The full list of games, including where to watch, is below:

Wednesday, March 10

First Round

Game 1: No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Texas A&M | 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Thursday, March 11

Second Round

Game 2: No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Mississippi State | Noon on SEC Network

Game 3: No. 5 Florida vs. Game 1 winner | 2:25 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 4: No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Georgia | 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 5: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 South Carolina | 9:25 p.m. on SEC Network

Friday, March 12

Quarterfinals

Game 6: No. 1 Alabama vs. Game 2 winner | Noon on ESPN

Game 7: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Game 3 winner | 2:25 p.m. on ESPN

Game 8: No. 2 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 9: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 5 winner | 9:25 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, March 13

Semifinals

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 2:25 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday, March 14

SEC Tournament Championship Game

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN

