How to Watch the 2021 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Live Online For Free
The SEC isn’t just for football — they’ve got some good basketball teams, too. Led by #6 Alabama and #8 Arkansas, the Southeastern Conference is out to prove this isn’t Kentucky’s free trip to March Madness anymore. Can Alabama cement itself as the dominant sports force in the conference and take home the gold? Or will one of the other hungry SEC teams knock off the top dogs?
- When: Starts Wednesday, March 10 at 7pm ET
- TV: SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2
The full list of games, including where to watch, is below:
Wednesday, March 10
First Round
Game 1: No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Texas A&M | 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Thursday, March 11
Second Round
Game 2: No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Mississippi State | Noon on SEC Network
Game 3: No. 5 Florida vs. Game 1 winner | 2:25 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 4: No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Georgia | 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 5: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 South Carolina | 9:25 p.m. on SEC Network
Friday, March 12
Quarterfinals
Game 6: No. 1 Alabama vs. Game 2 winner | Noon on ESPN
Game 7: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Game 3 winner | 2:25 p.m. on ESPN
Game 8: No. 2 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 9: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 5 winner | 9:25 p.m. on SEC Network
Saturday, March 13
Semifinals
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 2:25 p.m. on ESPN
Sunday, March 14
SEC Tournament Championship Game
Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|SEC Network
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network