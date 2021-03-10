 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2021 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Live Online For Free

Jeff Kotuby

The SEC isn’t just for football — they’ve got some good basketball teams, too. Led by #6 Alabama and #8 Arkansas, the Southeastern Conference is out to prove this isn’t Kentucky’s free trip to March Madness anymore. Can Alabama cement itself as the dominant sports force in the conference and take home the gold? Or will one of the other hungry SEC teams knock off the top dogs?

  • When: Starts Wednesday, March 10 at 7pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2
  • Stream: You can stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The full list of games, including where to watch, is below:

Wednesday, March 10
First Round
Game 1: No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Texas A&M | 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Thursday, March 11
Second Round
Game 2: No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Mississippi State | Noon on SEC Network
Game 3: No. 5 Florida vs. Game 1 winner | 2:25 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 4: No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Georgia | 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 5: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 South Carolina | 9:25 p.m. on SEC Network

Friday, March 12
Quarterfinals
Game 6: No. 1 Alabama vs. Game 2 winner | Noon on ESPN
Game 7: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Game 3 winner | 2:25 p.m. on ESPN
Game 8: No. 2 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 9: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 5 winner | 9:25 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, March 13
Semifinals
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 2:25 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday, March 14
SEC Tournament Championship Game
Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 25 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: SEC Network, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 30 Top Cable Channels

2021 SEC Men's Championship Preview

