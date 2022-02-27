 Skip to Content
How to Watch the Series Premiere of ‘Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber’ Live Online for Free Without Cable

Jeremy Milliner

While not everyone is yet familiar with the name Travis Kalanick, most people are well-acquainted with the company he founded in March, 2009. A simple idea with a complicated history, Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Kalanick in “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” a new series documenting the visionary young man as he spirals out of control to maintain ownership of his idea. Watch the series premiere on Sunday, February 27th at 10pm with a 7-Day Free Trial of Showtime.

How to Watch the ‘Super Pumped: The Battle of Uber’ Series Premiere

Learn the surprisingly tumultuous story that evolved Uber from a fledgling start-up to a multi-billion-dollar tech giant.

About ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’

“The Battle for Uber” is the first installment of the burgeoning “Super Pumped” anthology. ViacomCBS has recently announced that a second season is already in the works during their investor day presentation. “The Battle for Uber” follows a man’s simple idea; one destined to completely rock the business world to its core and massively impact modern culture as we know it. Besides Gordon-Levitt, the series will also star Uma Thurman (Arianna Huffington) and Kyle Chandler (Bill Gurley).

The series’ central character is Uber’s CEO, Travis Kalanick, a confident visionary on top of the world, who is ultimately ousted via boardroom coup. Complicating the matter is his relationship with his mentor, Bill Gurley, a successful venture capitalist from Texas who bet his own reputation on Uber’s success. Kalanick’s public struggles and fall from grace have far-reaching consequences for Gurley as well, and illustrate a powerful, cautionary tale.

How to watch ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch "Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber" live when it airs using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. Stream the premiere with fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Preview for 'Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber'

