How to Watch the Seventh and Final Season of ‘Bosch’ Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Amazon Prime Video’s longest-running original series, Bosch, is coming to an end. Here’s how to watch the seventh and final season of the critically-acclaimed series, based on the long-running series of award-winning mystery novels by Michael Connelly.

How to Watch Bosch Season 7 Online

When Are New Episodes of Bosch Released?

All eight episodes of the seventh season of Bosch will be released on Friday, June 25.

How Much Does Amazon Prime Video Cost?

A subscription to Amazon Prime Video is available for $8.99 / month, or $107.88 / year.

Does Bosch Cost Extra to Stream on Amazon Prime Video?

Bosch is included in your Prime Video subscription without an additional fee.

The series stars Titus Welliver as homicide Detective Harry Bosch, Jamie Hector as Detective Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch, Lance Reddick as Chief Irvin Irving. Based on Michael Connelly’s 2014 best-selling novel “The Burning Room”, and the real arson case that inspired it, the seventh and final season of Prime Video’s Bosch puts Detective Harry Bosch’s famous motto center stage: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.”

When a ten-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Detective Harry Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces. The highly charged, politically sensitive case forces Bosch to face a grueling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice.

How Many Times Can You Stream Bosch?

As long as you remain a subscriber of Amazon Prime Video, you can continue to stream the show as often as you would like.

Can You Watch Bosch Offline?

You can download and watch content offline with Prime Video on certain devices, including Android phones and Apple iPhones and iPads.

Bosch February 13, 2015 Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, these are the stories of relentless LAPD homicide Detective Harry Bosch who pursues justice at all costs. But behind his tireless momentum is a man who is haunted by his past and struggles to remain loyal to his personal code: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.”