How to Watch ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” returns to HBO Max this week for its second season. Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the teen drama comedy series shares the entertaining stories of four roommates attending Essex College. Viewers will finally get the answers they’ve been waiting for since Season 1 ended. The new season features a total of 10 episodes and two will drop each Thursday with the final pair premiering on Dec. 15. You can begin watching the new season this week with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

About ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” Season 2 trailer reveals that many wild parties and new drama are on the horizon for Leighton, Whitney, Kimberly, and Bela. It all begins when the roommates return to campus after fall break. Things quickly heat up when a new neighbor catches their attention. In the trailer, the girls head to a flirty and festive Winter Underland party. Throughout the season, they find themselves in sticky situations and must overcome various hurdles while attending the prestigious school.

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, and Mitchell Slaggert. Gavin Leatherwood, who played Nico, will not be returning for Season 2.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu.

