How to Watch ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The Sex Lives of College Girls” returns to HBO Max this week for its second season. Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the teen drama comedy series shares the entertaining stories of four roommates attending Essex College. Viewers will finally get the answers they’ve been waiting for since Season 1 ended. The new season features a total of 10 episodes and two will drop each Thursday with the final pair premiering on Dec. 15. You can begin watching the new season this week with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

About ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” Season 2 trailer reveals that many wild parties and new drama are on the horizon for Leighton, Whitney, Kimberly, and Bela. It all begins when the roommates return to campus after fall break. Things quickly heat up when a new neighbor catches their attention. In the trailer, the girls head to a flirty and festive Winter Underland party. Throughout the season, they find themselves in sticky situations and must overcome various hurdles while attending the prestigious school.

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, and Mitchell Slaggert. Gavin Leatherwood, who played Nico, will not be returning for Season 2.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), you will save 16%.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “The Sex Lives of College Girls.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ on HBO Max?

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” on HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 2:

