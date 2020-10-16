How to Watch the ‘Shark Tank’ Season 12 Premiere Live Online Without Cable

A new set of budding entrepreneurs gets a chance to pitch their potentially million-dollar ideas for some of the biggest names in business as “Shark Tank” returns for a new season. The hit show premieres tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

In addition to new entrepreneurs coming on every show, season 12 of “Shark Tank” is also welcoming some new sharks. Blake Mycoskie, founder of TOMS and co-founder of Madefor, and Kendra Scott, founder and CEO, Kendra Scott, LLC, (one of only 16 women to found a $1 billion company) be on the show individually, joining staple Sharks—Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary.

Alex Rodriguez, legendary baseball player and founder and CEO of A-Rod Corp, and Daniel Lubetzky, founder and executive chairman of KIND, will also come back for season 12.

This year, “Shark Tank” headed to Las Vegas for the first time in the show’s history. The season also shot as COVID-19 was sweeping the nation, so audiences get to see how the entrepreneurs overcame a variety of obstacles, to not only travel to Vegas and get on the show, but how they are able to push their budding small businesses through it all.

