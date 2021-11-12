 Skip to Content
How to Watch Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd in ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Online for Free Without Cable

Steve Anderson

Shows about psychology have often been a popular pick. Whether it’s the psychological thriller—of which there have been many over the years—or even something more comedic like “Frasier,” viewers have long had plenty of options when it comes to psychology in entertainment. Now, Apple TV+ will be rolling out its latest such entry with “The Shrink Next Door,” a show that will present one of the scariest doctor-patient relationships around. You can watch with a subscription to Apple TV+.

How to Watch “The Shrink Next Door” Series Premiere

  • When: Friday, November 12
  • Where: Apple TV+
  • Stream: You can watch with a free trial of Apple TV+.

About “The Shrink Next Door”

“The Shrink Next Door” comes with one of the scariest caveats around: “Based on a true story.” It follows Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, a man who ingratiated himself so deeply into the life of one of his patients that he almost took over that life altogether. That patient is Martin “Marty” Markowitz, and over the course of the series, Dr. Ike will manage to worm his way into Marty’s life so deeply that he will move into Marty’s own home in the Hamptons. It will even go so far that Marty will ultimately name Dr. Ike the president of Marty’s family business. This formerly normal doctor-patient relationship will become something far different by the time it’s all over.

Marty will have some help, however, from his sister Phyllis, who suspects that there’s something gravely wrong with the relationship between Marty and Dr. Ike. Marty’s wife, Bonnie, may also be able to help break the spell Dr. Ike is weaving over the family.

The show will have an unusual airing schedule; the first three episodes will air November 12, while new episodes will emerge every Friday until the conclusion of the eight-episode series.

So if you’re ready for one truly bizarre drama—and one featuring Will Ferrell, no less!—then brace yourself for “The Shrink Next Door.”

The Shrink Next Door

November 11, 2021

Inspired by the true story of Marty and the therapist who turned his life around…then took it over. When he first meets Dr. Ike, Marty just wants to get better at boundaries. Over 30 years, he’ll learn all about them—and what happens when they get crossed.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

The Shrink Next Door official trailer

