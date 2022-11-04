How to Watch ‘The Silent Twins’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Peacock is adding a new strange but true tale to its content library this week. “The Silent Twins” will debut on the NBCUniversal streaming service on Friday, Nov. 4. The movie is based on the true story of two twins who, ostracized by society for the color of their skin, decide to communicate solely with each other. Hospitalized for their increasingly private way of expressing themselves, the film tells the story of how the girls relied on each other to survive. You can watch “The Silent Twins” this Friday exclusively with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch 'The Silent Twins'

When: Friday, Nov. 4

TV: Peacock

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock

About ‘The Silent Twins’

The film follows the lives of Jennifer and June Gibbons. Born in Barbados, their family moved to the United Kingdom in the early 1960s. The two twins had already formed an intensely close bond, and spoke a version of the Bajan Creole language so quickly that even their parents sometime struggled to understand them. But Jennifer and June never failed to understand each other.

After relocating to the U.K., the girls began to experience a very different life. They were the only Black children in the community they moved to, and soon began experiencing harassment and bullying. The traumatic experiences forced June and Jennifer inwards, until they felt they could no longer safely communicate with anyone but each other. The pair were eventually placed in a psychiatric hospital, with only each other to rely on for support and sanity.

