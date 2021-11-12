How to Watch ‘The Simpsons’ Disney+ Day Special Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The Disney+ Day party is coming up, and the Simpsons are inviting everyone… except Homer. Get ready for “The Simpsons in Plusaversary!” Springfield’s biggest event of the year. The premiere starts Friday, November 12. Watch with a subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘The Simpsons in Plusaversary!’ Disney+ Day Special Premiere

When: Friday, November 12

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+

Can You Stream ‘The Simpsons in Plusaversary!’ Disney+ Day Special For Free on Disney+?

Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial. However, you can subscribe for $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month) or purchase the Disney Bundle for $13.99 a month, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

In honor of Disney+ Day through November 14th, you can get Disney+ for just $1.99 for your first month – a 75% savings.

About ‘The Simpsons’

The new short, “The Simpsons in Plusaversary!” features the Simpsons inviting all of their friends from across Disney for the celebration of Disney+ Day. This is the third installment of Disney+ short series from “The Simpsons” that highlights Disney+’s marquee brands and titles.

Disney+ also has “The Simpsons Movie” and the latest Simpsons shorts “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki,” and “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap.” There is a lot to stream before the big day, so go ahead and get started now.

Created by Matt Groening and developed by James L. Brooks and Sam Simon, the longest-running primetime scripted show in TV history, “The Simpsons” began in 1989 and has remained one of the most popular franchises throughout the world. It has won 35 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, 9 Environmental Media Awards, 7 People’s Choice Awards, and 13 Writers Guild of America Awards.

The adult animated sitcom follows a working-class family in the city of Springfield and stars voice-actors Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Yeardley Smith, Nancy Cartwright, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer, Pamela Hayden, Tres MacNeille, Chris Edgerly, Maggie Roswell, and lots more.

“The Simpsons” is produced by Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation, with Groening, James L. Brooks, Al Jean, and exec-producer Matt Selman. The series returned for its 33rd season in September and has already been renewed for a 34th.

The Simpsons in Plusaversary November 12, 2021 The Simpsons host a Disney+ Day party and everyone is on the list… except Homer. With friends from across the service and music fit for a Disney princess, Plusaversary is Springfield’s event of the year.

What is Disney+ Day

On Disney+ Day, subscribers will have the pleasure of watching new content releases across the service’s iconic brands, along with fan experiences, exclusive offers, a special presentation with sneak peeks into future content, and more.

Disney+ Day will premiere:

What Devices Can I Use to Stream ‘The Simpsons in Plusaversary!’ Disney+ Day Special?

You can stream ‘The Simpsons in Plusaversary!’ on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.