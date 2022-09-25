 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Simpsons’ Season 34 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Joshua Thiede

America’s favorite family returns for its 34th season! Homer, Lisa, Marge, Maggie and Bart are back for a 22-episode romp on the longest-running animation comedy, “The Simpsons” series from Fox. From tipsy turtles to Fat Tony, all of your favorite characters shake things up for one more round with the Dysfunctional Five. Catch the 729th couch gag on Sunday, September 25 at 8 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Simpsons’ Season 34 Premiere

About ‘The Simpsons’

Since 1989, the Simpsons family has bumbled through countless adventures, always managing to come out on top. Season 34 brings the household back for another turn at tickling your funny bone. In the premiere, Homer hunts down a missing tortoise to stave off the humiliations he suffered at a town hall event.

The Simpsons

December 17, 1989

Set in Springfield, the average American town, the show focuses on the antics and everyday adventures of the Simpson family; Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie, as well as a virtual cast of thousands. Since the beginning, the series has been a pop culture icon, attracting hundreds of celebrities to guest star. The show has also made name for itself in its fearless satirical take on politics, media and American life in general.

“The Simpsons” was ranked the best sitcom of all time by Rolling Stone in 2021.

If you’ve never seen it, “The Simpsons Movie” pulled together some of the series’ best writers for a wild ride.

Of course, nothing goes as planned and he finds a sinister plot that puts all of Springfield in harm’s way! Watch the premiere and 21 more episodes from the brainchild of Matt Groening as “The Simpsons” makes its fateful return to living rooms everywhere.

How to Stream ‘The Simpsons’ Season 34 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Simpsons” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch FOX's Animation Domination Teaser:

