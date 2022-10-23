 Skip to Content
Fox The Simpsons

How to Watch ‘The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror’ 2022 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The Simpsons” fans, it’s time to celebrate Spooky Season with your favorite animated sitcom family! “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Halloween has been a tradition since 1990, and this year’s specials kick off this weekend with a second episode airing next Sunday as well. First up is “Treehouse of Horror Presents: Not It,” which premieres on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Then, tune back in on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 8 for the second episode, “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII.” You can watch both with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror’ 2022

About ‘The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror’ 2022

The first Halloween-themed episode in “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” is a parody of Stephen King’s “It.” This story goes back in time to Homer’s childhood days. In “Treehouse of Horror: Not It,” a supernatural clown visits Kingfield and begins brutally murdering and eating the kids. Homer teams up with some of his friends to defeat the killer. Though they are successful, he comes back to haunt them once again 27 years later.

“Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” will include three parody mini-episodes, “Westworld,” “Death Note,” and “The Babadook.” Each one features a different storyline with “Westworld” and “The Babadook” focusing on a turning point with Marge’s resentment and a reality check for Homer. “Death Note” is based on the anime series and manga of the same. Joining in the festive episode is “Bob’s Burgers” character Linda Belcher.

How to Stream ‘The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror’ 2022 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror 2022” on Fox using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web, including Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Clip From Last Year's 'The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror'

