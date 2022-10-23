How to Watch ‘The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror’ 2022 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“The Simpsons” fans, it’s time to celebrate Spooky Season with your favorite animated sitcom family! “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” Halloween has been a tradition since 1990, and this year’s specials kick off this weekend with a second episode airing next Sunday as well. First up is “Treehouse of Horror Presents: Not It,” which premieres on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Then, tune back in on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 8 for the second episode, “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII.” You can watch both with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

The first Halloween-themed episode in “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” is a parody of Stephen King’s “It.” This story goes back in time to Homer’s childhood days. In “Treehouse of Horror: Not It,” a supernatural clown visits Kingfield and begins brutally murdering and eating the kids. Homer teams up with some of his friends to defeat the killer. Though they are successful, he comes back to haunt them once again 27 years later.

“Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” will include three parody mini-episodes, “Westworld,” “Death Note,” and “The Babadook.” Each one features a different storyline with “Westworld” and “The Babadook” focusing on a turning point with Marge’s resentment and a reality check for Homer. “Death Note” is based on the anime series and manga of the same. Joining in the festive episode is “Bob’s Burgers” character Linda Belcher.

