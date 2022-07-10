How to Watch the ‘Skymed’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Saving lives means taking to the skies! The latest medical drama series from Paramount+, “Skymed,” follows the lives of nurses and pilots working for a helicopter ambulance service in northern Canada. Based on real-life experiences, the crew must balance their home lives with the trials and heartbreak that come with emergency service. Take flight on Sunday, July 10 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Skymed’

About ‘Skymed’

In the style of paramedic shows like “Chicago Fire,” “Skymed” takes a look at the lives of EMTs and pilots in northern Manitoba, Canada. The emergency rescue crew traverses the beautiful yet treacherous landscape of the frigid North via helicopter, working to save lives while trying to live their own. The new show is the result of a collaboration between Paramount+, the Canada Broadcast Channel (CBC), and CBS and is based on the real-life experiences of series creator Julie Puckrin’s sister and brother-in-law.

The cast of “Skymed” includes Natasha Calis, Ace (Aason) Nadjiwon, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla, Thomas Elms, and Mercedes Morris. Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. will have access to all 9 episodes on Sunday, July 10 while CBC viewers will be able to watch new episodes that and each subsequent Sunday at 9:00 p.m.

# Title CBC Release Date 1 “Pilots and Nurses and Bears, Oh My!” July 10, 2022 2 “Line Indoc” July 17, 2022 3 “The Kids Are Alright” July 24, 2022 4 “Where There’s Smoke” Aug. 1, 2022 5 “Bushwhacked” Aug. 8, 2022 6 “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” Aug. 15, 2022 7 “Daj Mi Buzi” Aug. 22, 2022 8 “Frozen” Aug. 29, 2022 9 “Leave It All on the Ice” Sept. 5, 2022

Can You Stream ‘Skymed’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch the series with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus. Current subscribers will have access to all nine episodes on Sunday, January 10.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Skymed’ on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

