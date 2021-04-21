How to Watch the ‘Snowfall’ Season 4 Finale Live Online for Free Without Cable on April 21

From what’s been shared so far, it looks like the season 4 finale of “Snowfall” will feature a showdown between Alton Saint (Kevin Carroll) and Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Unsurprisingly, the finale for the American crime drama is likely to feature lots of blood and deaths as this season comes to a close. Don’t miss the final episode airing on Wednesday, April 21.

How to Watch “Snowfall” Season 4 Finale

When: Wednesday, April 21 at 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FX

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The season finale, titled ‘Fight or Flight,’ will feature more drama in Franklin Saint’s family as things continue to fall apart. Gustavo Zapata is making a decision to head down another path. The conflict between Alton and Teddy will likely take center stage, as Teddy is faced with a difficult choice. He could end up killing Alton, or Franklin could step in to do it. There will surely be some intense moments between Teddy and Alton as the conflict shakes out. This will be a prominent piece of how the rest of the episode unfolds.

“Snowfall” has already been renewed for a fifth season, so don’t expect everything to be wrapped up in the season 4 finale. When season 3 ended, there were still many questions left unanswered. The same could be true after the season 4 finale airs.

How to Stream ‘Snowfall’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch ‘Snowfall’ live on FX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

