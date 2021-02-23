How to Watch the ‘Snowfall’ Season Premiere Live Online for Free Without Cable

The dark American crime drama returns for its fourth season on FX on Hulu. The Los Angeles-based series that focuses on the beginning stages of the cocaine epidemic in the United States will answer questions fans had after the season 3 finale and keep the audience on-edge with new dramatic turmoil on February 24.

How to Watch the ‘Snowfall’ Season 4 Premiere

When: Wednesday, February 24 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: FX on Hulu

Stream: Watch with 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu

Since the show is airing on FX, it will debut at the exact same time on Hulu, even if you don’t have their Live TV add-on.

‘Snowfall’ takes place in 1985 after Ronald Reagan won his re-election campaign. The main character Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) is reaping fantastic benefits after becoming a leading cocaine drug lord but has begun to notice the considerable damage drug addiction is causing the people and places he loves. While high-level government sectors and the LAPD are diverting tons of resources into fighting the “war on drugs,” it appears there are government officials who cannot be trusted.

Season 4 ensues as Franklin returns from his disappearance and near-death situation in order to regain control over his drug business and put a stop to the ascending gang-violence before it turns irreversibly disastrous.

Snowfall July 5, 2017 Los Angeles. 1983. A storm is coming and it’s name is crack. Set against the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it, the story follows numerous characters on a violent collision course.

How to Stream ‘Snowfall’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch ‘Snowfall’ live on FX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options