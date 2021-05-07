How to Watch The ‘Soccer Equinox’ - All 4 Major Broadcast Networks Airing Soccer May 8-9 Online For Free

For the first time ever, CBS, ABC, Fox, and NBC will all feature soccer on their airwaves over the course of one weekend. ESPN will also get in on the action and will, in fact, start the footy festival with a match very early Saturday morning. This is a huge deal for the growth of soccer in the U.S., as not only will the MLS be featured heavily, but talented American Christian Pulisic figures to heavily feature in Saturday’s match between his club Chelsea and rival Manchester City. Soccer has been called “the next big sport” in America since the 1980s — but could actually become the country’s fifth major sport with more spotlight days like this.

Here’s how to watch all the soccer action this weekend:

Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig

A matchup between two American national teamers sees Gio Reyna’s Borussia Dortmund take on Tyler Adams’ RB Leipzig. Dortmund is a point out of Champions League, and a win here would help them greatly. Can RB Leipzig keep their foes from joining them in Champions League?

When: Saturday, 9:30 AM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: You can watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

You can also watch using TV Anywhere credentials on the ESPN app.

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid

A matchup of two of the top three teams in La Liga, Spain’s top soccer league, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona looks to be a powerhouse matchup. Of course, Messi’s Barcelona has been a top dog in La Liga for years, but Luis Suarez has Atletico Madrid at the top of the table.

When: Saturday, 10:15 AM EST

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: You can watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

You can also watch beIN sports on Sling TV, but be warned that there’s a premium cost associated with the channel.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

A monster bout sees Manchester City, which might be the best club in the world, face a hungry Chelsea club who are looking for a spark prior to the pair’s rematch in the Champions League final later this month. Man City can clinch this year’s Premier League title with a win, while Chelsea would love to show the world they’re the club to beat.

When: Saturday, 12:30 PM EST

TV: NBC

Stream: You can watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Portland Thorns vs. Gotham FC

Not to be outdone, the National Women’s Soccer League will join the party with this Challenge Cup final match. We’ll see plenty of the women who power the USWNT to the top of the global soccer mountain, as Carli Lloyd, Allie Long, Christine Sinclair, Lindsey Horan, Sophia Smith, and Margaret Pruce will all be in action.

When: Saturday, 1PM EST

TV: CBS

Stream: You can watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV or Paramount+

FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo

This year’s Texas Derby is unique, as you won’t find English-speaking coverage of this match on TV. Instead, you’ll have to move over to the official MLS twitter account to watch the game live. Dallas currently owns “El Capitan,” a fully-functional replica of an 18th century Howitzer cannon that serves as the rivalry’s bragging right.

When: Saturday, 3:50 PM EST

TV: Fox

Stream: You can watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC

“El Tráfico” has quickly become MLS’ hottest rivalry, as the two LA clubs constantly look to outmatch one another. The Galaxy, who might just be the league’s greatest franchise, will have their hands full with LAFC, winners of 3 of the last 5 LA Derbys, even without Carlos Vela. This year, however, LA Galaxy strikes back with Chicharito, the Mexican superstar who has been a force this season with 5 goals in just 3 games played. LAFC sure hopes Vela, currently nursing a quad injury, can suit up — they’ll need all the help they can to stop Chicharito and the Galaxy.

When: Saturday, 8 PM EST

TV: Fox

Stream: You can watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Chelsea vs. Reading

How about some love for Chelsea’s top-rated women’s side? A win here would clinch the FA Women’s Super League for Chelsea, who might be able to claim this league and the men’s Champions League before May is over. Reading looks to play spoiler and help Manchester City leapfrog the Blues into the Super League championship.

When: Sunday, 9:30 AM EST

TV: NBC Sports Network

Stream: You can watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

West Ham United vs. Everton

A match between two “best of the rest” clubs in England’s Premier League, West Ham and Everton do battle in a matchup that’s available on Peacock as well as linear TV. A West Ham victory would help get them two points closer to Chelsea for the final Champions League spot, who are currently just three points ahead. A Man City victory would be a wonderful result for West Ham, but would be wise not to look past 8th-ranked Everton.

When: Sunday, 11:30 AM EST

TV: NBSCN

Stream: You can watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV or Peacock

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United

In what might be the MLS match of the weekend, Inter Miami and Atlanta United square off fresh off the latter’s elimination from the CONCACAF Champions League by the Philadelphia Union. Atlanta’s Josef Martinez, who might be the only MLS player who can rival Chicharito as far as dominance is concerned, should be in action. Luckily for Miami, they’ll likely have Gonzalo and Federico Higuan in the lineup, who return after the tragic passing of their mother from cancer.

When: Sunday, 1 PM EST

TV: ABC

Stream: You can watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Like all ABC and ESPN broadcasts, you can watch them in the ESPN App using TV Anywhere credentials.

Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders

Rounding out the weekend (and a rare MLS doubleheader) is the definitive MLS rivalry - Timbers & Sounders. Portland and Seattle carry their cities’ decades-long rivalry into 2021, where the two clubs seem to be on very different paths. Seattle is currently the top team in the Western Conference, maintaining their momentum from last season, while Portland in the conference’s basement, with only the Minnesota United Loons trailing them. Can Portland rebound with a big win over their fiercest rival? Or will Seattle grind their longtime foes into the pitch?

When: Sunday, 3PM EST

TV: ABC

Stream: You can watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV