How to Watch ‘The South Parq Vaccination Special’ Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s been six months since “The Pandemic Special” and the town of South Park, like the rest of the world, is still trying to come to grips with a global super virus, a divisive shift in American politics, Qanon conspiracies, and the question:

To vaccinate, or not to vaccinate? The all-new 1-hour event will be airing 8 p.m. ET on March 10 on both MTV2 and Comedy Central. You can watch either with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘The South ParQ Vaccination Special’

When: Wednesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Comedy Central or MTV2

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and the rest of South Park Studios have radically changed their production process in order to keep new content coming out semi-regularly. Since “The Pandemic Special” last September, South Park fans have been anxious for more of the show’s trademark biting satire and irreverent jabs at today’s socio-political climate.

The official blurb for this upcoming episode reads “The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.” From the clips we’ve seen (check out the preview below), it looks like poor Butters has gotten himself entangled with “Lil QTies,” a clear nod to Qanon. Seems he doesn’t much care what they believe, though; he just wants an excuse to get out of the house.

The other side of the episode will be delving into the high demand for vaccine shots. Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman are trying to bring vaccines to their school in an effort to bring their teacher back. Considering Mr. Garrison’s hiatus as a Donald Trump stand-in, the episode may feature him as a returning character.

Is ‘The South ParQ Vaccination Special’ on HBO Max?

The full library of South Park is available on HBO Max. While the ‘The South ParQ Vaccination Special’ will not air live on HBO Max, it will be available the following day on March 12th to stream with your HBO Max subscription.

