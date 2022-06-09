How to Watch ‘The Staircase’ Finale Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The true-crime limited series “The Staircase” reaches its dramatic conclusion on HBO Max on June 9. The cast features Colin Firth as Michael Peterson and Toni Collette as his wife, Kathleen. The final episode is titled “America’s Sweetheart or: Time Over Time.” You can watch the series finale with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘The Staircase’ Finale on HBO Max

• When: Thursday, June 9

• Where: HBO Max

• Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

About ‘The Staircase’

The miniseries revolves around the life of novelist Michael Peterson. In 2003, the author was found guilty for murdering his wife, Kathleen. Series creator Antonio Campos based the limited series on the 2004 true-crime docuseries of the same name by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade.

The series follows the events of Kathleen’s mysterious death after she is found dead by Michael at the bottom of their North Carolina home’s stairs. The series finale is the eighth episode, and every episode is available to stream on HBO Max. Expect to see events between the 2011 retrial and the 2017 plea deal take center stage in the series conclusion. Michael’s future hangs in the balance, and so does his relationship with Sophie.

Other cast members include Patrick Schwarzenegger as Todd Peterson, Odessa Young as Martha Ratliff, Parker Posey as Freda Black, and Vincent Vermignon as Jean-Xavier de Lestrade.

How to Stream ‘The Staircase’ Finale Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

The series finale, previous episodes, and many other offerings are immediately available when you sign up for HBO Max.