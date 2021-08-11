How to Watch the ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 2 Premiere Online For Free On Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

The USS Cerritos is back and careening through warp speed for the second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. The hit original half-hour animated series was created by Mike McMahan and set in 2380 in the Star Trek universe. Deviating from the typical intense phaser duels and philosophical musings of the franchise, Lower Decks takes a different approach. Rather than follow the narrative of the heroic goings-on of Captain Picard or Captain Kirk, the comedy show stars a number of often-overlooked, underpaid ensigns. Watch the 10 episodes of the second season, premiering on Thursday, August 12 with 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

How to Watch the ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 2 Premiere Online For Free

When: Premiering Thursday, August 12, with the new episodes debuting on following Thursdays

Where: Paramount+

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

About Star Trek: Lower Decks

Now serving on the USS Titan under Captain Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) is picking up season two right where he left off. Other returning crew members include D’Vana Tendi (Noël Wells), Sam Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), Becket Mariner (Tawny Newsome), and the newly-arriving Tamarian security specialist, Lieutenant Kayshon (Carl Tart). Season 2 introduces even more wacky shenanigans and bizarre happenings for the Ensigns, including an encounter with a Crystalline Entity, unruly Nausicaans, and run-ins with vengeful Pakleds.

The second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks is fueling up for overdrive, going bigger, funnier, and nerdier than the first. Whether it’s running from angry aliens, trying to survive in the depths of space (for those unfortunate days when their ship takes off without them), or transforming into scorpion creatures, it’s never a dull moment. Already renewed for a third season, be sure to beam down to Paramount+ on August 12 to catch the second season of Lower Decks.

When Are New Episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks Released?

The first episode of the 10-episode second season will premiere on August 12, with new episodes released every Thursday.

How Much Does Paramount+ Cost?

A subscription to Paramount+ is available for $4.99 / month, or $49.99 / year ($4.17 / month).

On What Devices Can I Stream Star Trek: Lower Decks?

You can stream Star Trek: Lower Decks on all devices that Paramount+ is available including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, iPhone/iPad, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, and Web Browsers.

How Many Times Can You Stream Star Trek: Lower Decks?

As long as you remain a subscriber of Paramount+, you can continue to stream the show as often as you would like.

Can You Watch Star Trek: Lower Decks Offline?

You can download and watch content offline with Paramount+ on certain devices, including Android phones and Apple iPhones and iPads.

