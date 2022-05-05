 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Paramount Plus

How to Watch the ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season Two Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeremy Milliner

It’s incredible how much depth there can still be to a character who made his debut thirty-five years ago. In addition to exploring the furthest reaches of the final frontier, the second season of “Star Trek: Picard” has made the equally fascinating journey inward. The finale lands on Paramount+ on Thursday, May 5 and you can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch the finale of “Star Trek: Picard” Season 2

About ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season Two

The ninth episode of “Star Trek: Picard” laid all its cards on the table, and the second season finale will have a lot of plot threads to tie up. Or, given that a third season has officially been announced, it may just pose more questions. With Dr. Adam Soong (Brent Spiner) and the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching) taken care of, the crew is still denied any time to recover. Europa is set to launch in a matter of hours, and the fate of the future is in Picard’s hands.

In the tenth and final episode of the second season, simply titled “Farewell,” the timeline is on a knife’s edge, teetering between the restored reality and Q’s dystopian future where humanity is the bane of the galaxy. While the finale still holds many mysteries, we do know through press releases that six “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (1987) cast members will be boarding Star Trek: Picard for the third and final season of the Paramount+ series. These include Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, LeVar Burton and Michael Dorn, along with Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner.

Watch the season two finale on Thursday, May 5 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

Star Trek: Picard

January 23, 2020

Set twenty years after the events of Star Trek Nemesis, we follow the now-retired Admiral Picard into the next chapter of his life.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream The “Star Trek: Picard” Season Two Finale?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • 30-Day Trial
    paramountplus.com

    Paramount Plus

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.

    Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.

    With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

    30-Day Trial
    $4.99+ / month
    paramountplus.com

    For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: TARGET30

Preview for the 'Picard' Season 2 Finale:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.