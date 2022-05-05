How to Watch the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Premiere On Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and More

Paramount+ is getting more “Star Trek” content with the premiere of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” Based on the years in which Captain Christopher Pike helmed the U.S.S. Enterprise, the all-new series will feature fan favorites from Season 2 of “Star Trek: Discovery.” The series stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. Episode 1 of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” premieres Thursday, May 5 and you can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

About “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” promises a return to the franchise’s roots. The series will be similarly structured to the original “Star Trek” series and will follow the crew of the enterprise as they explore the titular “strange new worlds.”

also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, and features recurring guest star Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

