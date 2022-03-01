How to Watch Biden’s 2022 State Of The Union Address Live for Free Without Cable

President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday, March 1 at 9 PM ET. The speech comes at a time when the nation faces a host of generational crises including the Russian-Ukraine conflict, a shaky economy, an ever-shifting pandemic, and the underlying threat of climate change. All the major broadcasters carry the event (CBS, NBC, ABC, and PBS) and cable news networks such as Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN, MSNBC, and C-SPAN. You can watch live for free with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The State of the Union (SOTU) will have President of the United States, Joe Biden, address a joint session of Congress to highlight his past achievements and propose his legislative agenda for the following year.

Also, this is one of the rare instances where all of the major broadcast networks and cable news networks drop everything to broadcast the exact same event. They each provide their own analysis and commentary so you have a ton of different choices when it comes to deciding where to watch a live broadcast of the 2022 State of the Union.

In addition to major broadcast networks and cable news networks airing live footage of the State of the Union, most of them, among other services, will provide their own commentary before, during, and after the event.

Peacock: kicks off live coverage with The Choice With MSNBC’s “Zerlina” starting at 6 PM ET. “The Mehdi Hasan Show” will provide coverage starting at 7 PM ET and return immediately following the address with reaction and analysis. Then it’s back to “Zerlina” at 8 PM ET. After the address, coverage will continue with guests Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA), presidential historian Michael Beschloss, and former speechwriter to President Obama, David Litt.

CBS : CBS News Special Report on the CBS flagship network from 9-11 PM ET will be led by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell. At 7 AM ET, the CBS News Streaming Network will feature coverage.

CNBC : CNBC‘s senior White House correspondent Kayla Tausche will provide coverage throughout CNBC Business Day on Tuesday and Wednesday. Shepard Smith will anchor “CNBC Special Report: The State of the Union” from 8 to 10:30 PM ET.

CSPAN : live coverage of President Biden’s address at 8 PM ET. The Republican response will also be available live on the C-SPAN networks following Biden’s address.

FOX : John Roberts will provide coverage beginning at 9 PM ET. There will be analysis provided by Fox News host and former Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) as well as Fox News contributor and former Obama administration official Marie Harf. FNC’s Congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie will provide reports live from Capitol Hill.

Fox News Channel : coverage will be co-anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, beginning at 8:55 PM ET. America’s Newsroom co-anchor Dana Perino, senior political analyst Brit Hume, and The Five co-host and former Democratic congressman Harold Ford Jr. will contribute to the conversation as well. Plus, White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich and Congressional correspondent Chad Pergram will offer live reports from the White House and Statuary Hall.

MSNBC : Rachel Maddow will lead its night-of coverage with Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace starting at 8 PM ET. The network’s special coverage starts at 6 AM ET with Morning Joe. José Díaz-Balart, Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur, and Hallie Jackson will then pick up with coverage on MSNBC Reports.

NBC : “Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt and “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will lead NBC News’ coverage live from Washington, D.C. starting at 9 PM ET. They will be joined by “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd and chief Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell. Ahead of the address, Holt will anchor a special edition of NBC “Nightly News”. The next morning, Guthrie will anchor “Today” from the Nation’s Capital.

Telemundo: Julio Vaqueiro will lead Noticias Telemundo’s coverage live from Washington, D.C. at 6:30 PM. Vaqueiro will also host a news special from 9-11 PM ET. Coverage ahead of the address on Tuesday will include reports on Telemundo’s morning show, “hoyDía.”

DIRECTV STREAM is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

DIRECTV STREAM is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream The State of the Union Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All these providers allow you to watch the 2022 State of the Union using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.